Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR) Director Sells $10,000,079.76 in Stock

Gulfport Energy Corporation (NYSE:GPOR – Get Free Report) Director Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 45,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.56, for a total value of $10,000,079.76. Following the sale, the director owned 3,449,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,456,750.60. The trade was a 1.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Silver Point Capital L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 1st, Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 244,489 shares of Gulfport Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.56, for a total value of $53,680,004.84.

Gulfport Energy Price Performance

Shares of Gulfport Energy stock traded up $4.79 on Wednesday, hitting $217.50. 307,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,424. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $194.30. Gulfport Energy Corporation has a one year low of $153.27 and a one year high of $225.78. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.47 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gulfport Energy ( NYSE:GPOR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.51). Gulfport Energy had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 1.68%.The business had revenue of $379.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.18 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Gulfport Energy from $227.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Zacks Research raised shares of Gulfport Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Gulfport Energy in a report on Monday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on Gulfport Energy from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Gulfport Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPOR. Polymer Capital Management US LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 3.8% during the third quarter. Polymer Capital Management US LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 5,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Gulfport Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in Gulfport Energy by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

About Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area approximately 187,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area approximately 74,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Garvin, Grady, and Stephens.

