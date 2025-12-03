Proteome Sciences (LON:PRM) Stock Price Up 45.5% – What’s Next?

Shares of Proteome Sciences plc (LON:PRM – Get Free Report) were up 45.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.50 and last traded at GBX 2.40. Approximately 1,057,249 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 338% from the average daily volume of 241,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.65.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -258.66, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.07.
Proteome Sciences (LON:PRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The company reported GBX (0.73) earnings per share for the quarter. Proteome Sciences had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 0.04%.
Proteome Sciences plc provides contract research services for the identification, validation, and application of protein biomarkers in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, and internationally. The company offers TMT LC-MS2, a standard method for analyzing cells and tissues when no phosphopeptide enrichment is required; TMT LC-MS3, a standard method for biomarker discovery in plasma and other samples where quantitative accuracy is a factor; SysQuant, provides an analysis of protein activity across regulatory and signaling pathways; and TMTcalibrator, analyzes where diseased or treated tissue can be analyzed in parallel with peripheral fluids.
