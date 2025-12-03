Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits (CVE:DWS) Shares Down 13.9% – Here’s What Happened

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. (CVE:DWS – Get Free Report) was down 13.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 222,108 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 488% from the average daily volume of 37,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Separately, Atrium Research upgraded Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.18. The firm has a market cap of C$11.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.12.

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc produces, markets, distributes, and sells wines in Canada, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufactured Wines and Agency. It produces VQA wines under the 20 Bees, Creekside, EastDell, Lakeview Cellars, Mindful, Shiny Apple Cider, Fresh, Red Tractor, Seasons, Serenity, D’Ont Poke the Bear, and Backyard Vineyards brand names.

