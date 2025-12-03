First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,517,839 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 231% from the previous session’s volume of 458,108 shares.The stock last traded at $23.6450 and had previously closed at $23.72.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.18.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st were paid a $0.177 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000.

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

