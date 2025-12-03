First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,517,839 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 231% from the previous session’s volume of 458,108 shares.The stock last traded at $23.6450 and had previously closed at $23.72.
First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.18.
First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st were paid a $0.177 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 21st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF
First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Company Profile
The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- 3 Stocks Poised to Benefit From Google’s AI Breakthough
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Beyond NVIDIA: 5 Semiconductor Stocks Set to Dominate 2026
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- 3 Stocks You’ll Wish You Bought Before 2026
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.