Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Trading Down 15.5% – Here’s What Happened

Nidec Corp. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Free Report) dropped 15.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.6024. Approximately 170,941 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 326,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.08.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nidec from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 23rd. Macquarie cut Nidec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Nidec from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The industrial goods maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Nidec had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 6.82%.The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nidec Corp. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment/machine tools, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products, as well as mold, molding, cutting, and machining components.

