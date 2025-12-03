Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits (CVE:DWS) Shares Down 13.9% – What’s Next?

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. (CVE:DWS – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 13.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 222,108 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 488% from the average daily volume of 37,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Atrium Research upgraded shares of Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Get Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Price Performance

About Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits

The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.17, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

(Get Free Report)

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc produces, markets, distributes, and sells wines in Canada, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufactured Wines and Agency. It produces VQA wines under the 20 Bees, Creekside, EastDell, Lakeview Cellars, Mindful, Shiny Apple Cider, Fresh, Red Tractor, Seasons, Serenity, D’Ont Poke the Bear, and Backyard Vineyards brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.