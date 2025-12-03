Silver Spruce Resources (CVE:SSE) Trading 40% Higher – Should You Buy?

Silver Spruce Resources Inc. (CVE:SSE – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 40% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 109,275 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 167% from the average daily volume of 41,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.03.

About Silver Spruce Resources

Silver Spruce Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of precious and base minerals. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, copper, gold, and base and rare earth elements. It holds 100% interest in the Pino de Plata project comprising four concessions covering an area of 397 hectors, located in the prolific Sierra Madre Occidental region of Western Chihuahua State in Mexico; and the Melchett Lake property covering an area of 4,698 hectares located within the English River Sub-province of the Archean-age Superior Province.

