Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL) Stock Price Up 11.6% – Here’s Why

Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 11.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $86.59 and last traded at $86.3960. 20,867,503 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 18,855,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.44.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CRCL shares. Baird R W upgraded shares of Circle Internet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Circle Internet Group from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Circle Internet Group in a report on Friday, September 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Rothschild Redb raised Circle Internet Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Circle Internet Group in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Circle Internet Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.69.

Circle Internet Group Stock Up 11.6%

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.36.

Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $739.76 million during the quarter. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Circle Internet Group news, Director Danita K. Ostling sold 2,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $225,444.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 26,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,226,500.10. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 127,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total transaction of $9,198,685.63. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 618,847 shares of company stock worth $49,268,665.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Circle Internet Group by 3,800.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Circle Internet Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

