YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:RDTY) Declares Dividend of $0.32

YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:RDTY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 2nd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3234 per share on Thursday, December 4th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd.

YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Price Performance

RDTY stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.56. 15,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,340. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.41. YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.24 and a fifty-two week high of $50.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:RDTY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 51,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,460,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 103.26% of YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF

YieldMax Russell 2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF is an ETF incorporated in the United States. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek current income. The Fund’s secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation. The Funds will invest directly in options contacts, short-term U.S. Treasury securities, cash and cash equivalents.

