essensys (LON:ESYS) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

essensys plc (LON:ESYS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 14 and last traded at GBX 15, with a volume of 245131 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.50.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 41 price target on shares of essensys in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 41.

The firm has a market cap of £9.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 15.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 22.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59.

Founded in 2006 and listed on the London Stock Exchange AIM Market, essensys is a leading global provider of software and technology to the commercial real estate industry.

Partnering with many of the world’s leading landlords and flexible workspace operators, essensys delivers innovative digital experience (DX) solutions that drive occupancy, maximise yield and reduce operating costs.

