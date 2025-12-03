Canadian Spirit Resources (CVE:SPI) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Canadian Spirit Resources Inc. (CVE:SPI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 67140 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Canadian Spirit Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$4.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of -0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

About Canadian Spirit Resources

Canadian Spirit Resources Inc, a natural resources company, focuses on the identification and development of opportunities in the unconventional natural gas sector in Canada. It primarily develops the Montney Formation natural gas and natural gas liquids resource play in the Farrell Creek Montney area of northeastern British Columbia.

Featured Articles

