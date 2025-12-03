Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $83.45 and last traded at $82.9220, with a volume of 576975 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.60.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HAS shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Hasbro to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hasbro from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.87 and a 200-day moving average of $75.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.55.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a positive return on equity of 82.17%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -69.83%.

In other Hasbro news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $308,960.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,958.48. This represents a 18.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAS. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 128.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,981,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,962 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth $123,710,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 95.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,259,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,004 shares in the last quarter. Mane Global Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Hasbro in the second quarter valued at $77,471,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the first quarter valued at $30,347,000. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

