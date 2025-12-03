Insider Selling: Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) Director Sells 250 Shares of Stock

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) Director David Epstein sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $18,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 26,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,996,106.55. This trade represents a 0.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Tempus AI Price Performance

TEM traded up $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.91. 2,576,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,984,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.95 and a beta of 4.99. Tempus AI, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $104.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.80.

Get Tempus AI alerts:

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. Tempus AI had a negative return on equity of 73.21% and a negative net margin of 18.45%.The business had revenue of $334.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tempus AI, Inc. will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Tempus AI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Tempus AI from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Tempus AI from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Tempus AI from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tempus AI

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tempus AI

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tempus AI by 6,247.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,995,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900,668 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempus AI in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,545,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tempus AI in the 1st quarter valued at about $386,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Tempus AI by 8,020.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 30,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 30,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Tempus AI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

About Tempus AI

(Get Free Report)

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tempus AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempus AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.