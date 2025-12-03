Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for ADT (ADT)

ADT (NYSE: ADT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/1/2025 – ADT had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/25/2025 – ADT had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/19/2025 – ADT had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/13/2025 – ADT had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/8/2025 – ADT was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/8/2025 – ADT had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

ADT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. ADT’s payout ratio is presently 31.88%.

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.