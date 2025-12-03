Challenger Energy Group (LON:CEG) Trading 7.4% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Challenger Energy Group PLC (LON:CEG – Get Free Report) rose 7.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 13.50 and last traded at GBX 13. Approximately 2,492,772 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 288% from the average daily volume of 642,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.10.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Challenger Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, September 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £32.41 million, a P/E ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 11.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 9.19.

Challenger Energy focuses on high impact, globally material assets. Its flagship assets are in Uruguay, a new global exploration hotspot, where they have assets with multiple billion-barrel prospects. The Company holds two high impact offshore exploration licences (AREA OFF-1 and AREA OFF-3), totalling 19,000km2 (gross), making it one of the largest acreage holder offshore Uruguay, and is the only junior with a position in this exciting new exploration province.

