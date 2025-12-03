Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Trading 5.3% Higher – Time to Buy?

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) traded up 5.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.65 and last traded at $13.56. 8,047,137 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 11,181,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.88.

A number of research analysts have commented on LCID shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lucid Group to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $24.04.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.24 and a 200-day moving average of $21.26.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($2.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.32) by ($0.33). Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 224.99% and a negative return on equity of 85.13%. The company had revenue of $336.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.76) EPS. Lucid Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LCID. Uber Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the third quarter worth $326,283,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Lucid Group by 2,398.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,652,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,697,000 after buying an additional 12,146,136 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,469,000. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,885,000. Finally, Marex Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,613,000. 75.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

