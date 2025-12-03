QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Trading 2.6% Higher – Here’s Why

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) rose 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $175.09 and last traded at $175.07. Approximately 7,604,308 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 8,774,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.70.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
QCOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Arete raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.
QUALCOMM Price Performance
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The wireless technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.13. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 43.22%. The business had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. QUALCOMM has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
QUALCOMM Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.80%.
Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM
In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 8,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.06, for a total transaction of $1,384,110.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 36,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,067,998.46. The trade was a 18.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.87, for a total transaction of $276,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 19,593 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,041.91. This represents a 7.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 164,661 shares of company stock worth $27,292,820. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of QUALCOMM
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 656,661.0% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 58,773,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $9,360,274,000 after acquiring an additional 58,764,593 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,713,603,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 141.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,437,240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,069,059,000 after purchasing an additional 7,292,783 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth about $529,713,000. Finally, Amundi grew its position in QUALCOMM by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 11,533,094 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,866,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186,524 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About QUALCOMM
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.
