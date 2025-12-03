Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Shares Up 4.4% – Here’s What Happened

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.76 and last traded at $8.69. 13,300,573 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 26,442,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.32.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVTS. Craig Hallum cut Navitas Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Navitas Semiconductor to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. CJS Securities cut shares of Navitas Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $4.40 price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Navitas Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.48.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 3.14.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 220.85% and a negative return on equity of 14.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Navitas Semiconductor Corporation will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Navitas Semiconductor news, CFO Todd Glickman sold 96,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $1,017,065.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 891,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,411,790.08. This represents a 9.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian Long sold 1,493,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total value of $12,750,612.84. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 222,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,898,860.46. This represents a 87.04% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 3,795,300 shares of company stock worth $26,841,567 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,997,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,495,000 after acquiring an additional 123,598 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 22.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,829,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 331,832 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $675,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 650.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 117,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 102,169 shares during the last quarter. 46.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company’s products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

