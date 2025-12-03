Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Trading 1.8% Higher – Still a Buy?

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) traded up 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.89 and last traded at $25.5950. 51,320,329 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 51,352,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PFE. Citigroup initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.39.

Pfizer Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $145.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.94 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 20.17%. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.150 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.7%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Curio Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 36,600.0% during the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

