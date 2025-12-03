Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Up 1.2% – Still a Buy?

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $269.15 and last traded at $268.63. 7,882,650 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 7,684,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $265.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Cfra Research raised Applied Materials to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.48.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $214.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.67.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.26% and a net margin of 24.67%.Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. Applied Materials has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.380 EPS. Analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.24, for a total value of $952,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 84,351 shares in the company, valued at $20,095,782.24. The trade was a 4.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Materials

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 150.0% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in Applied Materials by 435.0% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Applied Materials by 5,325.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 217 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

