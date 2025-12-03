Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Trading Up 6.1% – Here’s What Happened

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $134.34 and last traded at $133.64. 24,882,850 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 39,648,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.95.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Trading Up 6.1%

The stock has a market capitalization of $120.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.58.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.20. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 52.19% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Robinhood Markets

In other Robinhood Markets news, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,864 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total transaction of $861,480.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 6,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,388.08. The trade was a 49.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 418,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.56, for a total value of $48,761,477.28. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,935,159 shares of company stock worth $503,220,491. Insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Robinhood Markets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOOD. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 113.6% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 100.0% in the third quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

About Robinhood Markets

(Get Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.