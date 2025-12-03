JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Up 1.4% – Here’s What Happened

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)’s share price traded up 1.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $312.36 and last traded at $312.0720. 7,337,563 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 9,309,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $307.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital set a $310.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $306.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $849.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.08.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $47.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.72%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total value of $301,314.72. Following the transaction, the insider owned 58,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,240,769.68. This represents a 1.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 609,867.5% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 72,897,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,133,630,000 after purchasing an additional 72,885,260 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,129,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,646,506,000 after buying an additional 300,160 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,295,209,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,548,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,040,469,000 after buying an additional 548,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,908,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,964,459,000 after acquiring an additional 607,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Featured Articles

