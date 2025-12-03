YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:SDTY) Plans $0.20 Dividend

YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:SDTY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 2nd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2032 per share on Thursday, December 4th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd.

YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of SDTY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,689. The firm has a market cap of $14.41 million, a PE ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.95. YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF has a one year low of $38.59 and a one year high of $51.29.

Institutional Trading of YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:SDTY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 2.62% of YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF

The YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (SDTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide a high weekly distribution to shareholders through an actively managed synthetic covered call strategy, while also providing limited exposure to the price return of the S&P 500 Index.

