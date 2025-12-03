Defiance Leveraged Long + Income MSTR ETF (NASDAQ:MST) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Defiance Leveraged Long + Income MSTR ETF (NASDAQ:MST – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 2nd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1473 per share on Thursday, December 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This is a 292.8% increase from Defiance Leveraged Long + Income MSTR ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Defiance Leveraged Long + Income MSTR ETF Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:MST traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,896,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,191. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.14. Defiance Leveraged Long + Income MSTR ETF has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $24.23.

Get Defiance Leveraged Long + Income MSTR ETF alerts:

About Defiance Leveraged Long + Income MSTR ETF

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The Defiance Leveraged Long & Income MSTR ETF (MST) is an exchange-traded fund that trades on the NASDAQ exchange in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Defiance Leveraged Long + Income MSTR ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance Leveraged Long + Income MSTR ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.