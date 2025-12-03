Insider Selling: Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) CAO Sells 2,781 Shares of Stock

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) CAO Alexis Gil II sold 2,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $28,588.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 136,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,715.20. The trade was a 1.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Alexis Gil II also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 3rd, Alexis Gil II sold 3,527 shares of Integral Ad Science stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $35,904.86.
- On Thursday, October 2nd, Alexis Gil II sold 1,992 shares of Integral Ad Science stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $20,278.56.
- On Wednesday, September 24th, Alexis Gil II sold 25,901 shares of Integral Ad Science stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $263,672.18.
Integral Ad Science Stock Performance
Shares of IAS remained flat at $10.27 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,760,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,022. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $11.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.22 and its 200 day moving average is $9.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.59.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
IAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered Integral Ad Science from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Integral Ad Science from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Integral Ad Science from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.52.
Institutional Trading of Integral Ad Science
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the second quarter worth about $219,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 260,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the 1st quarter worth approximately $711,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $539,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Integral Ad Science during the second quarter valued at approximately $840,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.
Integral Ad Science Company Profile
Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.
