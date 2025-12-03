Insider Selling: Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) CAO Sells 2,781 Shares of Stock

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) CAO Alexis Gil II sold 2,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $28,588.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 136,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,715.20. The trade was a 1.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Alexis Gil II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 3rd, Alexis Gil II sold 3,527 shares of Integral Ad Science stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $35,904.86.

On Thursday, October 2nd, Alexis Gil II sold 1,992 shares of Integral Ad Science stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $20,278.56.

On Wednesday, September 24th, Alexis Gil II sold 25,901 shares of Integral Ad Science stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $263,672.18.

Shares of IAS remained flat at $10.27 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,760,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,022. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $11.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.22 and its 200 day moving average is $9.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.59.

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $154.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.18 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered Integral Ad Science from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Integral Ad Science from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Integral Ad Science from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.52.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the second quarter worth about $219,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 260,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the 1st quarter worth approximately $711,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $539,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Integral Ad Science during the second quarter valued at approximately $840,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

