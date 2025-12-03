Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.82

Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.82 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, January 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 17th.

Nordson has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 62 consecutive years. Nordson has a payout ratio of 30.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Nordson to earn $10.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.1%.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson Stock Performance

NASDAQ NDSN traded up $2.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $238.59. 305,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $232.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01. Nordson has a fifty-two week low of $165.03 and a fifty-two week high of $259.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.34%.The company had revenue of $646.86 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nordson will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NDSN shares. DA Davidson set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Nordson in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Nordson from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NDSN

About Nordson

(Get Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.