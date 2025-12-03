Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Director Sells $91,457.28 in Stock

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) Director John Kozarich sold 467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.84, for a total value of $91,457.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 44,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,656.64. This trade represents a 1.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of LGND stock traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $193.03. The company had a trading volume of 218,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,670. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $190.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.72. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $93.58 and a one year high of $212.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 93.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 24.30 and a current ratio of 24.69.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $1.13. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $86.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.400-7.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 435.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 36,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 202,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,325,000 after buying an additional 8,473 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LGND. Benchmark raised their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.33.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

