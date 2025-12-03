Thomas Indelicarto Sells 501 Shares of VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) EVP Thomas Indelicarto sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.62, for a total value of $126,562.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 32,110 shares in the company, valued at $8,111,628.20. This trade represents a 1.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

VeriSign Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN traded down $3.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $249.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,410,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,000. The stock has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 0.78. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $185.44 and a one year high of $310.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $256.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.35.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $419.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.71 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 40.66% and a net margin of 49.86%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS.

VeriSign Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 18th. VeriSign’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in VeriSign by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the third quarter worth $316,000. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the third quarter valued at $1,561,000. Investment Research Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the third quarter valued at $427,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the third quarter valued at $340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on VeriSign in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded VeriSign to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $325.00 price objective on VeriSign in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of VeriSign in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.67.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

