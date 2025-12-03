Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) CAO Philippa Lawrence Sells 5,846 Shares

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) CAO Philippa Lawrence sold 5,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $70,502.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 392,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,736,094.66. This trade represents a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Philippa Lawrence also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 17th, Philippa Lawrence sold 644 shares of Freshworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $7,760.20.

On Monday, October 6th, Philippa Lawrence sold 866 shares of Freshworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total value of $9,915.70.

On Monday, September 15th, Philippa Lawrence sold 2,590 shares of Freshworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $32,452.70.

Shares of FRSH stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.44. 3,987,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,793,189. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.20. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.34 and a beta of 0.89. Freshworks Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $19.77.

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $204.68 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FRSH shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Freshworks in a report on Friday, September 12th. Zacks Research lowered Freshworks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Freshworks from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.23.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in Freshworks during the third quarter valued at $807,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Freshworks by 0.4% during the third quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,059,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,240,000 after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares during the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Freshworks by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC now owns 23,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 9,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 185,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 107,931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

