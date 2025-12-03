Jennifer Doudna Sells 676 Shares of Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) Stock

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) Director Jennifer Doudna sold 676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $51,071.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 23,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,573.60. This represents a 2.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Tempus AI Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TEM traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.91. 2,576,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,984,823. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of -62.95 and a beta of 4.99. Tempus AI, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $104.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.80.
Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. Tempus AI had a negative return on equity of 73.21% and a negative net margin of 18.45%.The business had revenue of $334.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Tempus AI, Inc. will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TEM. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Tempus AI from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Tempus AI from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen cut Tempus AI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Tempus AI from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.17.
About Tempus AI
Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.
