Jennifer Doudna Sells 676 Shares of Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) Stock

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) Director Jennifer Doudna sold 676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $51,071.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 23,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,573.60. This represents a 2.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Tempus AI Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TEM traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.91. 2,576,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,984,823. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of -62.95 and a beta of 4.99. Tempus AI, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $104.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.80.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. Tempus AI had a negative return on equity of 73.21% and a negative net margin of 18.45%.The business had revenue of $334.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Tempus AI, Inc. will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEM. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempus AI in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Tempus AI by 308.0% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempus AI during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempus AI during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Tempus AI by 5,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 24.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TEM. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Tempus AI from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Tempus AI from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen cut Tempus AI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Tempus AI from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.17.

About Tempus AI

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

