BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Trading 5.6% Higher – Here’s Why

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) traded up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.12 and last traded at $6.1130. 79,735,603 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 94,929,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of BigBear.ai in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BigBear.ai in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BigBear.ai from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of BigBear.ai in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BigBear.ai has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.33.

BigBear.ai Trading Up 5.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.71 and a 200 day moving average of $6.01.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 million. BigBear.ai had a negative return on equity of 26.11% and a negative net margin of 274.70%.BigBear.ai’s revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts predict that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other BigBear.ai news, Director Dorothy D. Hayes sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $133,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 236,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,792. The trade was a 8.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BigBear.ai

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BigBear.ai by 32.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,604,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,984,000 after acquiring an additional 6,790,890 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in BigBear.ai in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,407,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 125.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,074,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,456,000 after buying an additional 2,820,698 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 165.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,903,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,873,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,738,000 after purchasing an additional 832,420 shares during the last quarter. 7.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

