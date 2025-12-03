Head to Head Contrast: Nukkleus (NUKK) & The Competition

Nukkleus (NASDAQ:NUKK – Get Free Report) is one of 258 public companies in the “Technology Services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Nukkleus to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nukkleus and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nukkleus $5.91 million N/A 0.41 Nukkleus Competitors $1.29 billion $22.28 million 1.38

Nukkleus’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Nukkleus. Nukkleus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nukkleus 1 0 0 0 1.00 Nukkleus Competitors 1273 2560 5161 295 2.48

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Nukkleus and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Technology Services” companies have a potential upside of 22.26%. Given Nukkleus’ competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nukkleus has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Nukkleus has a beta of -6.75, meaning that its share price is 775% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nukkleus’ competitors have a beta of -15.49, meaning that their average share price is 1,649% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nukkleus and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nukkleus N/A -115.77% 923.75% Nukkleus Competitors -381.09% -646.38% -14.13%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.5% of Nukkleus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.0% of shares of all “Technology Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.6% of Nukkleus shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.5% of shares of all “Technology Services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nukkleus competitors beat Nukkleus on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Nukkleus Company Profile

Nukkleus Inc., a financial technology company, provides blockchain-enabled technology solutions worldwide. It focuses on providing software and technology solutions for retail foreign exchange trading industry. The company provides transactions platform for dealing and risk management services. It also offers cross-border payment and transactions solutions and blockchain-enabled financial services solutions to institutional investors. In addition, the company provides software, technology, customer sales and marketing, and risk management technology hardware and software solutions. Nukkleus Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

