Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Trading 5% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $97.00 and last traded at $96.4680. Approximately 7,914,603 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 18,291,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on OKLO. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Oklo in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Oklo in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays set a $146.00 target price on shares of Oklo in a report on Monday, September 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oklo in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Oklo from $58.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.57.

Oklo Trading Up 5.0%

The company has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of -178.64 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.43.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oklo Inc. will post -8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Oklo

In related news, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $33,678,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,780,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,913,801.48. This trade represents a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Stuart Klein sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.76, for a total transaction of $6,688,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,064,000. The trade was a 25.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 509,187 shares of company stock worth $54,432,638 over the last ninety days. 18.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oklo

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oklo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Oklo during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC lifted its position in Oklo by 125.0% during the second quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oklo in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oklo in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

About Oklo

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Further Reading

