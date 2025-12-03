BRP (TSE:DOO) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$98.86 and last traded at C$98.65, with a volume of 131574 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$97.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$100.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on BRP from C$98.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on BRP from C$75.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of BRP to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$93.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$97.33.

Get BRP alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DOO

BRP Stock Performance

BRP Announces Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 573.79, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -197.30, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$91.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$78.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 14th were given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is -170.00%.

BRP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BRP designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets snowmobiles, all-terrain vehicles, and personal watercraft under the Ski-Doo, Sea-Doo, Can-Am, and Lynx brand names. It also builds engines under the Rotax brand (after discontinuing the Evinrude outboard engine business in 2020) and offers clothing, parts, and accessories that cater to its core consumers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.