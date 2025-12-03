Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Trading 3.3% Higher – Here’s Why

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $207.92 and last traded at $207.7350. Approximately 18,933,932 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 16,087,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $201.10.

ORCL has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $246.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Oracle from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.68.

The stock has a market capitalization of $592.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $257.95 and its 200-day moving average is $238.96.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 49,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.02, for a total value of $13,971,282.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 151,999 shares in the company, valued at $43,018,756.98. This represents a 24.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William G. Parrett sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $3,519,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,435,784. This trade represents a 39.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 204,254 shares of company stock worth $60,227,807 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kampmann Melissa S. increased its stake in Oracle by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. now owns 11,910 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 5,319 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 5,281 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.4% in the third quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 260 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

