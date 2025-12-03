Digital China (OTCMKTS:DCHIF) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Digital China Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DCHIF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.3345 and last traded at $0.3345, with a volume of 7000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

Digital China Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.38.

Digital China Company Profile

Digital China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides big data products and solutions for government and enterprise customers primarily in Mainland China. The Big Data Products and Solutions segment sells data software products focused on spatial-temporal big data and artificial intelligence.

