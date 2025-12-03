Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.38 and last traded at $41.94, with a volume of 36487 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Enlight Renewable Energy from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered Enlight Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Get Enlight Renewable Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ENLT

Enlight Renewable Energy Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.69 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $165.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.04 million. Enlight Renewable Energy had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 7.41%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enlight Renewable Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENLT. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Enlight Renewable Energy by 4.1% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Enlight Renewable Energy by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Enlight Renewable Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. 38.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enlight Renewable Energy

(Get Free Report)

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates a renewable energy platform in Israel, Central-Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and the United States. The company develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enlight Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enlight Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.