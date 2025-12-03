Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Trading Up 1.1% – What’s Next?

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $218.20 and last traded at $217.60. 28,390,958 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 49,961,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $215.24.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMD. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $235.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.54.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $222.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $354.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.93.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 10.32%.The company had revenue of $9.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.37, for a total value of $4,461,246.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 300,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,890,820.76. The trade was a 6.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $648,196.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 9,033 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,548.33. The trade was a 24.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,676 shares of company stock worth $16,124,589. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 178.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,551,000 after acquiring an additional 29,438 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 6,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $339,000. Finally, Encompass More Asset Management raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 21.8% in the first quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 3,889 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

