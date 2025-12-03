Big Rock Brewery (TSE:BR) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Big Rock Brewery Inc. (TSE:BR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.76 and last traded at C$0.76, with a volume of 4204 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.79.

Big Rock Brewery Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.85, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of -0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.03.

Big Rock Brewery (TSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 17th. The company reported C$0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$16.27 million for the quarter. Big Rock Brewery had a negative return on equity of 29.34% and a negative net margin of 13.83%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Big Rock Brewery Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

About Big Rock Brewery

Big Rock Brewery Inc is a producer of premium, all-natural craft beers, and cider. It operates in two segments: the wholesale segment which manufactures and distributes beer and cider to and through, provincial liquor boards which are subsequently sold on to end consumers; and the retail segment, which sells beverages, food, and merchandise to end consumers on premises owned and/or operated by the company.

