USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR) Trading Up 2.8% – Still a Buy?

Shares of USA Rare Earth Inc. (NASDAQ:USAR – Get Free Report) shot up 2.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.25 and last traded at $14.02. 6,902,908 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 5,620,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital set a $40.00 target price on shares of USA Rare Earth in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on USA Rare Earth from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of USA Rare Earth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. William Blair began coverage on USA Rare Earth in a report on Monday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of USA Rare Earth in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

USA Rare Earth Stock Up 2.8%

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.96 and a beta of 0.91.

USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.19).

Hedge Funds Weigh In On USA Rare Earth

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of USA Rare Earth by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of USA Rare Earth by 158.2% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of USA Rare Earth by 10,448.0% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in USA Rare Earth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in USA Rare Earth during the third quarter worth $69,000.

About USA Rare Earth

USA Rare Earth, Inc is domestic supplier of rare earth magnets and heavy rare earth elements. It is developing a vertically integrated, domestic supply chain for rare earth element magnet production, with a facility in Stillwater, Oklahoma, and mining rights to the Round Top heavy rare earth and critical minerals deposit in West Texas.

