Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shield Therapeutics plc (LON:STX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 12.46 and last traded at GBX 11.80, with a volume of 17543684 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.20.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 15 target price on shares of Shield Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 15.

The stock has a market cap of £125.29 million, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 7.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,691.50.

Shield is a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company that delivers Accrufer®/Feraccru® (ferric maltol), an innovative and differentiated pharmaceutical product, to address a significant unmet need for patients suffering from iron deficiency, with or without anemia. The Company has launched Accrufer® in the U.S.

