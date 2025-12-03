Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shield Therapeutics plc (LON:STX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 12.46 and last traded at GBX 11.80, with a volume of 17543684 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.20.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 15 target price on shares of Shield Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 15.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Shield Therapeutics
Shield Therapeutics Stock Performance
About Shield Therapeutics
Shield is a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company that delivers Accrufer®/Feraccru® (ferric maltol), an innovative and differentiated pharmaceutical product, to address a significant unmet need for patients suffering from iron deficiency, with or without anemia. The Company has launched Accrufer® in the U.S.
See Also
