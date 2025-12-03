PVH (NYSE:PVH) Issues Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.200-3.350 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.630. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PVH also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 10.850-11.000 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PVH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PVH from $83.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on PVH from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PVH in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PVH from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.44.

Get PVH alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on PVH

PVH Stock Performance

PVH Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:PVH traded up $2.89 on Wednesday, hitting $87.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,830,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,975. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.37. PVH has a 12 month low of $59.28 and a 12 month high of $113.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PVH

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of PVH by 15.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 853,542 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,501,000 after buying an additional 117,187 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in PVH by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 553,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,778,000 after acquiring an additional 245,740 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in PVH by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 397,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,251,000 after acquiring an additional 14,626 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in PVH by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 353,847 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,873,000 after acquiring an additional 30,077 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in PVH by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 261,136 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,876,000 after acquiring an additional 30,502 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.