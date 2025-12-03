Montage Gold (MAU) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Montage Gold (CVE: MAU) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/1/2025 – Montage Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Ventum Financial from C$8.00 to C$9.75. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/26/2025 – Montage Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from C$7.50 to C$9.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/26/2025 – Montage Gold had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$8.75 to C$9.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/24/2025 – Montage Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$9.50 to C$9.75. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/24/2025 – Montage Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.00 to C$9.25. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/18/2025 – Montage Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$8.00 to C$9.00.

10/8/2025 – Montage Gold had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$8.00 to C$8.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/7/2025 – Montage Gold had its price target raised by analysts at SCP Equity Research from C$6.50 to C$8.75. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

