Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Insider Purchases $222,481.38 in Stock

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) insider Craig Packer bought 14,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.06 per share, for a total transaction of $222,481.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 11,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,301.54. The trade was a -403.19% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Craig Packer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 2nd, Craig Packer purchased 110,227 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.06 per share, with a total value of $1,660,018.62.

NYSE:OWL traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.65. 15,520,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,278,720. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $26.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.90. The company has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 260.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 1.89%.The firm had revenue of $687.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.95 million. Equities analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.8%. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is currently 1,500.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 8.1% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 601,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,288,000 after buying an additional 45,261 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 17.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 189,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 27,995 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter worth $2,457,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 954,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,341,000 after purchasing an additional 36,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advent International L.P. boosted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Advent International L.P. now owns 4,600,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,202,000 after purchasing an additional 570,905 shares during the period. 35.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OWL shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $23.50 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $21.50 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Oppenheimer set a $25.00 price target on Blue Owl Capital and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

