DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Director Andy Fang Sells 25,000 Shares

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) Director Andy Fang sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.95, for a total transaction of $5,123,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Monday, November 3rd, Andy Fang sold 30,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.39, for a total transaction of $7,331,700.00.

On Wednesday, October 1st, Andy Fang sold 30,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.20, for a total transaction of $8,046,000.00.

NASDAQ:DASH traded up $5.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $222.48. 7,353,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,652,457. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $239.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.93 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.40 and a 12-month high of $285.50.

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.13). DoorDash had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 6.83%.The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. DoorDash’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in DoorDash by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,200,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 34.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in DoorDash by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 97,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,870,000 after acquiring an additional 22,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in DoorDash by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DASH. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of DoorDash from $350.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on DoorDash from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on DoorDash from $238.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.62.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

