Insider Selling: MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Sells 833 Shares of Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) Director Charles Hazard, Jr. sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.13, for a total value of $271,666.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 44,867 shares in the company, valued at $14,632,474.71. The trade was a 1.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
MongoDB Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MDB traded up $3.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $405.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,563,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,366,617. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.78 and a 12-month high of $419.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $335.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.37. The company has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -466.60 and a beta of 1.45.
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 1st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $628.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.98 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 3.06%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. MongoDB has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.440-1.480 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.760-4.800 EPS. Research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of MongoDB
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of MongoDB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on MongoDB from $360.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on MongoDB from $320.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.25.
About MongoDB
MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than MongoDB
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Beyond NVIDIA: 5 Semiconductor Stocks Set to Dominate 2026
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- 3 Stocks You’ll Wish You Bought Before 2026
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Wall Street Punished CrowdStrike for Beating Earnings? Seriously?
Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.