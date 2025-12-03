Insider Selling: MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Sells 833 Shares of Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) Director Charles Hazard, Jr. sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.13, for a total value of $271,666.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 44,867 shares in the company, valued at $14,632,474.71. The trade was a 1.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB traded up $3.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $405.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,563,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,366,617. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.78 and a 12-month high of $419.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $335.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.37. The company has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -466.60 and a beta of 1.45.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 1st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $628.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.98 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 3.06%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. MongoDB has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.440-1.480 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.760-4.800 EPS. Research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 20.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 181.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 562,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,586,000 after acquiring an additional 362,705 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 13,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Triton Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth $782,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in MongoDB by 11.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of MongoDB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on MongoDB from $360.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on MongoDB from $320.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.25.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

