Insider Selling: Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Major Shareholder Sells 191,854 Shares of Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 191,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $1,147,286.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 13,728,924 shares in the company, valued at $82,098,965.52. This represents a 1.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

On Friday, November 28th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 61,493 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.44, for a total value of $396,014.92.

On Wednesday, November 26th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 127,938 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $817,523.82.

On Tuesday, November 25th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 235,971 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $1,505,494.98.

On Monday, November 24th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 227,803 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $1,400,988.45.

On Wednesday, October 29th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 100 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total value of $649.00.

On Tuesday, October 28th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 24,453 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $158,944.50.

On Monday, October 27th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 66,403 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $401,738.15.

On Friday, October 24th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 46,696 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $278,308.16.

On Thursday, October 23rd, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 154,383 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $924,754.17.

On Wednesday, October 22nd, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 144,266 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $887,235.90.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Up 11.4%

Shares of VIR stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.27. 2,383,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,552,520. The stock has a market cap of $872.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.33. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.16 and a 12 month high of $14.45.

Institutional Trading of Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a negative net margin of 2,963.54%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.56) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARCH Venture Management LLC bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $65,100,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 5.9% during the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,380,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,999,000 after purchasing an additional 132,466 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 1,526,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,715,000 after purchasing an additional 519,374 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 129.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,396,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,974,000 after buying an additional 787,212 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vir Biotechnology by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,374,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,909,000 after buying an additional 122,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VIR

About Vir Biotechnology

(Get Free Report)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, an immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Its clinical development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting hepatitis delta virus (HDV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The company’s preclinical candidates include those targeting influenza A and B, coronavirus disease 2019, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (MPV), and human papillomavirus (HPV).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.