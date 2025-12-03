Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) CFO Christopher Cline Sells 20,000 Shares

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) CFO Christopher Cline sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $700,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 92,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,223,825.83. This represents a 17.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Performance

Travere Therapeutics stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.85. 1,446,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,808,068. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -32.88 and a beta of 0.89. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $12.91 and a one year high of $37.50.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.59. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 178.68% and a negative net margin of 20.32%.The company had revenue of $164.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 162.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travere Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000.

TVTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Travere Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.71.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

