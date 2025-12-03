Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Insider Acquires $1,660,018.62 in Stock

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) insider Craig Packer bought 110,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,660,018.62. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 94,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,415,640. This represents a -679.28% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Craig Packer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

On Monday, December 1st, Craig Packer purchased 14,773 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.06 per share, with a total value of $222,481.38.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

NYSE OWL traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.65. 15,520,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,278,720. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $26.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.90. The firm has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 260.79, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $687.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.95 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.8%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,500.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Owl Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 117.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Blue Owl Capital by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $21.50 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer set a $25.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.