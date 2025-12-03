Jonathan Mark Gottsegen Sells 35,000 Shares of BrightView (NYSE:BV) Stock

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) EVP Jonathan Mark Gottsegen sold 35,000 shares of BrightView stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total value of $441,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 142,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,804,129.96. This represents a 19.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

BrightView Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE BV traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.80. 683,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773,036. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.06 and a 12 month high of $18.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 319.88 and a beta of 1.30.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). BrightView had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $702.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BV. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of BrightView from $13.50 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of BrightView in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Zacks Research raised shares of BrightView from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of BrightView from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BrightView

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in BrightView by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,921,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,944,000 after buying an additional 114,602 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of BrightView in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,076,000. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of BrightView by 40.9% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,568,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,820 shares during the period. Harvey Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of BrightView by 5.0% during the third quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 2,949,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,517,000 after acquiring an additional 141,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in BrightView by 52.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,424,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,362,000 after purchasing an additional 833,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

About BrightView

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

