Jonathan Mark Gottsegen Sells 35,000 Shares of BrightView (NYSE:BV) Stock

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) EVP Jonathan Mark Gottsegen sold 35,000 shares of BrightView stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total value of $441,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 142,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,804,129.96. This represents a 19.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
BrightView Stock Up 0.1%
NYSE BV traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.80. 683,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773,036. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.06 and a 12 month high of $18.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 319.88 and a beta of 1.30.
BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). BrightView had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $702.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Stock Report on BrightView
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BrightView
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in BrightView by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,921,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,944,000 after buying an additional 114,602 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of BrightView in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,076,000. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of BrightView by 40.9% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,568,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,820 shares during the period. Harvey Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of BrightView by 5.0% during the third quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 2,949,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,517,000 after acquiring an additional 141,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in BrightView by 52.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,424,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,362,000 after purchasing an additional 833,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.
About BrightView
BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BrightView
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- Beyond NVIDIA: 5 Semiconductor Stocks Set to Dominate 2026
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- 3 Stocks You’ll Wish You Bought Before 2026
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Wall Street Punished CrowdStrike for Beating Earnings? Seriously?
Receive News & Ratings for BrightView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.